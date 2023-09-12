Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Invesco Mortgage Capital Call Options (NYSE:IVR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 3,085 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 188% compared to the average daily volume of 1,071 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IVR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on IVR

Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Performance

Invesco Mortgage Capital Announces Dividend

Shares of IVR stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.91. 1,194,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.37 million, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.03. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $15.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is -101.27%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Mortgage Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVR. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 149,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 74,094 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 268,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 33,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,516,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700,042 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,063,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.