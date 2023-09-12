StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NYSE:AMPE opened at $0.26 on Friday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.78.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 1,399.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 217,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 202,574 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,954,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,662,127 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 166,979 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 998.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,035,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,138 shares during the period. 3.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.