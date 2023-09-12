StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NYSE:AMPE opened at $0.26 on Friday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.78.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Ampio Pharmaceuticals
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
