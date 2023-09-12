StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of ABIO opened at $2.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06. ARCA biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $2.70.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ARCA biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,034,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in ARCA biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Western Standard LLC bought a new position in ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ARCA biopharma by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 53,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in ARCA biopharma by 419.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 47,946 shares during the last quarter.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

