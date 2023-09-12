StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Oragenics Price Performance
Shares of OGEN opened at $3.20 on Friday. Oragenics has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $19.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.71.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oragenics
About Oragenics
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Oragenics
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- An Electrifying New Upgrade for Tesla Leads the Market Higher
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Oil Jumps, 2 Plastic Stocks About To Become Value Plays
- Are Stock Buybacks Good for the Average Investor?
- The Top 5 Analysts Calls in September
Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.