StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of China Pharma stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. China Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $2.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27.

Get China Pharma alerts:

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 39.33% and a negative return on equity of 77.41%. The company had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.