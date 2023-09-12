StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of THM opened at $0.37 on Friday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.75. The stock has a market cap of $72.48 million, a P/E ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50.
International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.
