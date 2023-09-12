StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Professional Diversity Network Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of IPDN opened at $2.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.55. Professional Diversity Network has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $7.77.
Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 197.78% and a negative net margin of 59.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Professional Diversity Network
Professional Diversity Network Company Profile
Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.
