StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of IPDN opened at $2.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.55. Professional Diversity Network has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $7.77.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 197.78% and a negative net margin of 59.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Professional Diversity Network by 89.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 31,673 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Professional Diversity Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Professional Diversity Network by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

