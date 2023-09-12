Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Stratasys Trading Down 2.5 %

SSYS stock opened at $13.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $904.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 1.45. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $21.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.83.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $159.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.24 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Stratasys

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 64,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Stratasys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stratasys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $884,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Stratasys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stratasys by 233.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 63,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

Further Reading

