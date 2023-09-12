Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Acquires New Position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 52,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL owned approximately 0.81% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Planning Center Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 149,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.93. The company had a trading volume of 11,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,126. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.60.

About Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

