Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Buys New Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $621,349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CSX by 20.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,543,883,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797,783 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 558.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,302 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 395.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,982,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,056,954. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.89 and a 200-day moving average of $31.37. The company has a market capitalization of $61.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSX. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.29.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

