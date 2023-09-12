Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Decreases Stock Holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,737 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL owned about 0.19% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 96,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFNM traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $47.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,490. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.44 and a 12-month high of $48.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.44 and a 200-day moving average of $47.69.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

