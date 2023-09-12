Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Has $3.14 Million Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,231 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL owned 0.07% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

DFIV traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.47. The stock had a trading volume of 208,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,257. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.85. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.52 and a 52 week high of $34.54.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

