Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Has $319,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in AT&T were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in AT&T by 159.7% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,176,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,710,734. The company has a market capitalization of $103.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.45. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on T. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

