Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Has $32.31 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,303 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $32,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,597,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.94. 1,346,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,145,057. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

