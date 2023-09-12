Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Has $392,000 Stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,175 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONB. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old National Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %

Old National Bancorp stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.22. 487,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.87. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.58.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $626.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.53 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old National Bancorp

In other Old National Bancorp news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 50,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $840,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 215,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,627,530.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Stephens raised their price target on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

