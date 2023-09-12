Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Has $658,000 Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,137,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,924,000 after acquiring an additional 848,338 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,138,000 after acquiring an additional 207,366 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 471,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,179,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 437,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,820,000 after buying an additional 155,070 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,363,000.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SUB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.62. The stock had a trading volume of 149,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,505. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.00. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $102.45 and a 1-year high of $105.16.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.