Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Lowers Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lowered its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $5,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 657,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,755,000 after acquiring an additional 197,415 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 105,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at $142,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 147,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 45,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,544,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC remained flat at $27.29 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 435,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,499. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $28.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

