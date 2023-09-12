Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Makes New $185,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,234,146,000 after purchasing an additional 593,818,240 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,592,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,498,000 after buying an additional 633,441 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,954,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,650,000 after buying an additional 320,209 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,349,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,161,000 after buying an additional 182,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,108,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,850,000 after acquiring an additional 211,876 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SCHV stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.44. 107,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.18. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $69.64.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.