Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Makes New Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $164.86. 1,016,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,085,963. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $145.97 and a one year high of $188.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.37.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

