Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Raises Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 137,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF comprises about 1.7% of Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $8,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,555,000 after buying an additional 27,356 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,673 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $338,853,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 41.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of IXUS stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.83. The stock had a trading volume of 386,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $49.42 and a twelve month high of $65.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.72 and its 200 day moving average is $62.71.

About iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

