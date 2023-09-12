Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Reduces Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Walt Disney by 85.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,768,000 after purchasing an additional 72,735 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 20.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,061,731 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $106,311,000 after buying an additional 181,088 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp raised its position in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 30,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 114,298 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank boosted its position in Walt Disney by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 48,146 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of DIS stock traded up $1.67 on Tuesday, hitting $84.19. 10,193,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,068,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.03. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.75 and a twelve month high of $118.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.05 billion, a PE ratio of 67.09, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.35.

Get Our Latest Report on DIS

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.