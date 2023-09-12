Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Sells 61,942 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL reduced its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 77.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,942 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,729.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

FALN traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $25.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,238. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.09. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $25.86.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.116 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

