Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Takes $197,000 Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,311,000 after purchasing an additional 81,273 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 96,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter.

MCHI stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $44.66. 1,866,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,334,068. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $56.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.75 and a 200-day moving average of $46.49.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

