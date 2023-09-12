Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Takes Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 111 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,943,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 186,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,715,000 after purchasing an additional 35,703 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Chairman Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,500 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,500.28, for a total transaction of $2,250,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,650,287.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Chairman Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,500 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,500.28, for a total transaction of $2,250,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,650,287.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,233.13 per share, with a total value of $4,562,581.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,023,009.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FCNCA shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,775.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

NASDAQ FCNCA traded up $42.52 on Tuesday, reaching $1,369.41. 24,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $505.84 and a one year high of $1,512.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,378.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,151.15.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $52.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $45.91 by $6.69. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 60.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 160.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.41%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

