Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Trims Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL cut its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,912 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL owned 0.09% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $4,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 260,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 611,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after purchasing an additional 297,007 shares during the last quarter.

DFAX stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.30. 270,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,441. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $18.42 and a 1 year high of $24.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

