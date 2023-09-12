Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW)

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Strawberry Fields REIT Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN STRW traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070. Strawberry Fields REIT has a fifty-two week low of $5.79 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jack Levine acquired 9,000 shares of Strawberry Fields REIT stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,034.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Strawberry Fields REIT Company Profile

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc, is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development, and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 79 healthcare properties, of which 78 are owned, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas.

