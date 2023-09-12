Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Summit Financial Group has increased its dividend by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Summit Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 17.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Summit Financial Group to earn $5.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

Shares of Summit Financial Group stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $23.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,231. Summit Financial Group has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $29.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $351.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.43.

Summit Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SMMF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.20). Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $45.74 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jill S. Upson purchased 1,850 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $45,898.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,755.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $830,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,757,000 after acquiring an additional 72,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Summit Financial Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 19,289 shares during the last quarter. 28.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMMF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Summit Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Summit Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

