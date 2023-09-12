Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on September 29th

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Summit Financial Group has increased its dividend by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Summit Financial Group has a payout ratio of 17.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Summit Financial Group to earn $5.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

Summit Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMMF traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.00. 2,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.02 and a 200-day moving average of $21.45. Summit Financial Group has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $29.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Summit Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SMMF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $45.74 million during the quarter. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Financial Group will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SMMF shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Summit Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Summit Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Insider Activity at Summit Financial Group

In other news, Director Jill S. Upson acquired 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $45,898.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,755.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMMF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Summit Financial Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,757,000 after acquiring an additional 72,478 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 344,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 16,586 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 19,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Summit Financial Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

Featured Articles

