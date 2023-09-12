Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SUM. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Summit Materials from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.77.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Summit Materials

Summit Materials Price Performance

Shares of SUM stock opened at $32.93 on Friday. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $39.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.58.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $680.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Materials

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Summit Materials by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Summit Materials by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.