Summit Street Capital Management LLC Acquires 37,550 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Summit Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,550 shares during the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery makes up approximately 3.5% of Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $6,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 170.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 378.9% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WBD shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.66.

In other news, insider Gerhard Zeiler acquired 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $535,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,060.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.41. The company had a trading volume of 9,001,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,459,080. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $16.34. The stock has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.24.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

