Summit Street Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Summit Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) by 111.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,642 shares during the quarter. Medifast makes up about 3.0% of Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Summit Street Capital Management LLC owned 0.50% of Medifast worth $5,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MED. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Medifast by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,532,000 after acquiring an additional 138,602 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Medifast by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,521,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,916,000 after acquiring an additional 22,630 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Medifast by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 651,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,490,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Medifast by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Medifast by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medifast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MED has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Medifast from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medifast

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 689 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.03 per share, with a total value of $68,920.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,849.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown sold 15,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $1,403,260.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,893.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.03 per share, for a total transaction of $68,920.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,849.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medifast Stock Performance

Shares of MED stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $82.41. 66,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,706. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.36 million, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.24. Medifast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.67 and a twelve month high of $131.42.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $296.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.20 million. Medifast had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 89.20%. The company’s revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medifast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 54.46%.

About Medifast

(Free Report)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.