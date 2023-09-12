Summit Street Capital Management LLC Buys 10,464 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Summit Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,464 shares during the period. Valero Energy makes up 3.3% of Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 9,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $3.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,182,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,100,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.31. The stock has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $97.73 and a 1-year high of $150.39.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. Bank of America cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valero Energy news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

