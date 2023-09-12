Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Greenland Capital Management LP

Greenland Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,882 shares during the period. Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $4,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 32.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SU shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

SU stock opened at $33.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.80. The company has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 20.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.393 per share. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.70%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

