Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SUN. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Sunoco from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Sunoco from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunoco currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.14.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SUN

Sunoco Price Performance

Shares of SUN opened at $44.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $48.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.40.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.24). Sunoco had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Sunoco’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sunoco will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.842 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is presently 100.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunoco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunoco by 2.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,565,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,747,000 after buying an additional 55,402 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sunoco by 550.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,354,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,367,000 after buying an additional 1,146,111 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sunoco by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 827,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,655,000 after buying an additional 53,931 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunoco by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 549,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,675,000 after buying an additional 25,190 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Sunoco by 26.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 398,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,264,000 after buying an additional 82,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

About Sunoco

(Get Free Report)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.