Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) is Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s 8th Largest Position

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 38.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 698,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432,693 shares during the quarter. Super Micro Computer makes up 4.2% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $74,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,007,000 after purchasing an additional 197,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after purchasing an additional 275,725 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,076,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,216,000 after purchasing an additional 27,295 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,002,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,337,000 after purchasing an additional 269,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 916,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,474,000 after acquiring an additional 32,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SMCI. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $90.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Super Micro Computer from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.50.

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $277.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $285.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.31. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.28 and a fifty-two week high of $357.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.22. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 35.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Shiu Leung Chan purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $265.57 per share, with a total value of $1,062,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,866,327.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Shiu Leung Chan acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $265.57 per share, with a total value of $1,062,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,866,327.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 963 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total transaction of $316,875.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827 shares in the company, valued at $601,174.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,091 shares of company stock valued at $2,815,408. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

