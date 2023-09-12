SVB Leerink Upgrades Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) to Outperform

SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $9.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $3.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SPRB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 18th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Spruce Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Spruce Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Spruce Biosciences Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRB opened at $2.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.24. Spruce Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.57.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRB. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

