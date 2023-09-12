Synapse Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $53.87 Million (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. One Synapse token can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001145 BTC on popular exchanges. Synapse has a total market capitalization of $53.87 million and $14.95 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Synapse has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Synapse

Synapse was first traded on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains.

By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

Buying and Selling Synapse

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synapse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synapse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

