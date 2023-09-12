Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lowered its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $461.82 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.00 and a 12 month high of $471.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $445.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.37.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.74, for a total value of $4,153,986.18. Following the sale, the executive now owns 2,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,481.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.74, for a total value of $4,153,986.18. Following the sale, the executive now owns 2,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,481.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total transaction of $2,349,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,737,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,703 shares of company stock worth $25,129,310. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNPS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.50.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

