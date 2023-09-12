Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Harding Loevner LP

Harding Loevner LP lowered its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 918,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,870 shares during the quarter. Synopsys makes up 2.0% of Harding Loevner LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Harding Loevner LP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $354,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 19.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,494,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 355.4% in the first quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Synopsys from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.50.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $461.82 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.00 and a 12 month high of $471.15. The firm has a market cap of $70.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $445.82 and its 200-day moving average is $412.37.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total value of $17,486,443.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,429,183.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,221,081.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total transaction of $17,486,443.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,429,183.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,703 shares of company stock valued at $25,129,310. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

