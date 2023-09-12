Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,544 TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEL traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.54. 187,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,172. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $104.76 and a one year high of $146.60. The stock has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.02.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $10,114,517.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,861,666.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

