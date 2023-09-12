Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.41% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $6,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 444.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MDYG stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.58. 17,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,061. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $59.36 and a 12 month high of $74.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

