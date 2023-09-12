Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Has $319,000 Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of MBB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.64. 407,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,075,343. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.28. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $96.78.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

