Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Has $54.36 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 51.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 981,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,703 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 9.7% of Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.34% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $54,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,650,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,999 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,111,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,733,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269,249 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,223,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245,485 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,836,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,086,000 after buying an additional 172,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,757,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,349,000 after buying an additional 94,720 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYG traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $61.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.91 and a 12-month high of $63.08.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.