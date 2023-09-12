Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Invests $283,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,366 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 25.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at $17,013,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at $17,013,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $2,552,865.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,249,350.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,315 shares of company stock worth $15,034,135. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock traded down $4.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $269.45. 94,105,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,069,703. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $256.32 and a 200 day moving average of $218.86. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $313.80. The company has a market capitalization of $855.23 billion, a PE ratio of 77.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Barclays downgraded shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.