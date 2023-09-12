Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Makes New $496,000 Investment in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFB)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC owned 1.40% of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acas LLC lifted its position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Acas LLC now owns 18,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,782,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the period.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF Price Performance

Shares of BUFB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,730 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average of $25.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.72.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BUFB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 12 Innovator US Equity Buffer ETFs, which target specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFB was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

