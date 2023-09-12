Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 283 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 13,194 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 811,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,866,000 after acquiring an additional 91,013 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.39. The company had a trading volume of 426,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,456. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.02. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $72.87. The firm has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

