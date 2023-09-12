Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 2,876 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 15,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 34,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 183,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.34. 2,398,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692,069. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $36.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.75 and a 200 day moving average of $34.27.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

