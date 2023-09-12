Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 460 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $249,808,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 252.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 267.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

IUSB stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.39. The company had a trading volume of 494,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,141. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.46. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $46.86.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.1298 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.