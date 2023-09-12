Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,411 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 18.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,154,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,720,000 after acquiring an additional 334,520 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 13.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 79,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,126,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,555,000 after buying an additional 489,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.
PepsiCo Stock Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,049,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,624,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.13. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.98 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The firm has a market cap of $245.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.62%.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
