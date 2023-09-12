Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 4,226 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,226 shares during the quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 840,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,219,000 after acquiring an additional 39,108 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 166,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

ESGU traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.51. 123,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,247. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.23. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $77.28 and a 52-week high of $101.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.